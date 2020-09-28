At Workhorse Fitness & Yoga, we're not in the business of better bodies. We're in the business of better lives.

Workhorse Fitness & Yoga was born from the desire to provide a program based on exercise science to help you achieve the best results in the most efficient time in a world-class training facility.

Our offerings were designed with the intention to strategically guide you through the pillars of a comprehensive wellness program, which includes: endurance -> strength -> recovery -> nutrition