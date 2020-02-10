X

WorkIt - 24/7 Access to Policy for iOS

By Organization United For Respect At Walmart (Our Walmart) Free

Developer's Description

By Organization United For Respect At Walmart (Our Walmart)

Anonymously get immediate, accurate answers to your questions about Walmart policy and your rights on the job, including:

- What is the point system?

- What is the dress code?

- What happens if i get too much overtime?

- When do you start earning PTO?

What else can I do in this app?

- Browse answers to popular questions

- Chat with other Walmart associates about issues in your store.

Why should I trust the information in this app?

- This app was created and is maintained by current and former Walmart associates who want to change what goes on in our stores.

How are you keeping my information safe?

- We have a terms of service and privacy policy that protects your identity (your personal information is not visible to other users) and your data (we dont share your information with anyone).

Are there any costs or fees to use this app?

- No, WorkIt is free of charge (no fees, membership, or credit card is required).

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.9.1

General

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 3.9.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
