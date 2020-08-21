Words & Magic is a RPG and fight with typing.

To find a better item while defeat the enemy, it is a hack-and-slash type game.

While promoting the game, you can practice typing with fun.

In addition, even in the case of those who are not familiar with the typing, it has been designed to be clear by growing the character and finding better item to equip.

It is also possible to using bluetooth keyboard.

There is no contents fee.

Application uses connection to the internet for ads, but you can also enjoy in offline.