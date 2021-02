If you're fan of word games like crosswords or Scrabble, this game is for you!

Words & Blocks is a fun word game in which you have to blast the tiles with the same color to find letters and spell words, score as high as you can, taking your time to plan your moves before they run out.

If you find 4 or more tiles with the same color, blast' em up! You can find power ups to clear entire lines, extra moves, bombs or coins!

Play as many times as you want, test your vocabulary and score highest than your friends!