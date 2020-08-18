Join or Sign In

Word Games & Quiz with Friends for iOS

By Shamli Seth Free

Developer's Description

By Shamli Seth

Try your hand at English Vocabulary Word Quiz/Trivia game!

Play Word with Friends

Improve your vocabulary to enhance your chance in Scrabble.

Step up your quiz game by answering fun trivia questions about English Language!

Love to play games with friends? Challenge your friends and family to fun trivia questions! It is the funniest way to learn any subject with ease, or test your skills in a subject area.

Show the world about your knowledge in area of your expertise, be it your knowledge about Tenses, Grammar, Synonyms, Antonyms etc. Be the star of your area of expertise in the best game for quizzes!

Test your knowledge in thousands of different categories which are carefully drafted by our Subject Area experts. Stay on top of the monthly leaderboard and win exciting prizes for real.

Cant get an answer, simply take help of your friends, or go for 50/50, you can also take an audience poll

Quiz about Grammar, Tenses, Synonyms, Antonyms, etc. are added on a daily basis.

Do not forget to do this brain exercise daily, because its as important to keep your brain healthy, as it is for your body.

Play with real people in the real world with "Battle Quiz"

Know any interesting facts on a subject? Showcase others what youre made of by creating Quizzes with answers and sending it to us at admin@vocabularytoday.com

Speak multiple languages? Prove your language skills and make the content in your own language even richer by translating and sending it to us at admin@vocabularytoday.com

New to the game?

1. Login with Email: Well customise quizzes sent to you as per your interest.

2. Be on the top: Play daily and be on top of the leaderboard to earn exciting prizes.

3. Collect coins: Use the coins to take lifelines when you are not sure of the answers.

Other features!

Play Battle Quiz to answer questions non-stop and beat others.

Win our biggest rewards ever with Leaderboard!

Social Share:

Check your quiz games ranking and other statistics to improve your game or share with the world!

Share your individual quiz score through social networks.

Invite your friends, family or random opponents.

Download the most popular game for quiz and trivia now!

Have any questions or concerns? Send us an email to admin@vocabularytoday.com

Want the full trivia/Quiz experience? Follow us on:

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/englishvocabularyindia

- Twitter: @englishvoc

- Instagram: https://instagram.com/e.voc

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
