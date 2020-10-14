Women Health Diary is a comprehensive suite of application designed for most women. It is to help monitor one very important aspect of your life, your health. With the mobile app, keeping a tab on your health is at your fingertips.

We hope you will find this app very useful. Special care has been taken so that it is not too cumbersome to use.

This is a must have health app for every women with a smartphone.

Features:

In Summary, Women's Health Diary has the following apps:

- A Weight, Body Mass Index (BMI) and Calculator and Tracker app.

- A Calorie Requirement Calculator App

- A Daily Calorie Intake and Expenditure Tracker App

- A Menstrual Diary App

- A Health Screening App

- A Health Appoinment App

- An Immunization App

- A Medication Diary App

Womens Health Diary is a very useful app. to monitor your health. It also provides valuable information. However, it is not a substitute for professional medical advice.