Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Women's Health Diary 2 for Android

By Baskaran Arunasalam Free

Developer's Description

By Baskaran Arunasalam

Women Health Diary is a comprehensive suite of application designed for most women. It is to help monitor one very important aspect of your life, your health. With the mobile app, keeping a tab on your health is at your fingertips.

We hope you will find this app very useful. Special care has been taken so that it is not too cumbersome to use.

This is a must have health app for every women with a smartphone.

Features:

In Summary, Women's Health Diary has the following apps:

- A Weight, Body Mass Index (BMI) and Calculator and Tracker app.

- A Calorie Requirement Calculator App

- A Daily Calorie Intake and Expenditure Tracker App

- A Menstrual Diary App

- A Health Screening App

- A Health Appoinment App

- An Immunization App

- A Medication Diary App

Womens Health Diary is a very useful app. to monitor your health. It also provides valuable information. However, it is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now