Cycle tracker, We believe that knowledge is power and that more knowledge increases the chance of your health, a high quality life, and a safe pregnancy, birth, and a healthy child.

With this App you can easily:

- mark and record period days on the calendar

- predict your period, menstruation, fertile days

- note your mood and symptoms for any days on the calendar

- track your cycle and periods on the chart

- track your pregnancy week by week

- get information about your baby, your body ,and things you should pay attention to this week.

- calculate current week of pregnancy

- calculate due date (pregnancy date)

- track your pregnancy weight on the chart

- make notes with your pregnancy symptoms

We worked hard to make the best app chock-full of information for your health. Don't hesitate to submit your recommendations and suggest new features that we will try to implement as quickly as possible.