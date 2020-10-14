Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Cycle tracker, We believe that knowledge is power and that more knowledge increases the chance of your health, a high quality life, and a safe pregnancy, birth, and a healthy child.
With this App you can easily:
- mark and record period days on the calendar
- predict your period, menstruation, fertile days
- note your mood and symptoms for any days on the calendar
- track your cycle and periods on the chart
- track your pregnancy week by week
- get information about your baby, your body ,and things you should pay attention to this week.
- calculate current week of pregnancy
- calculate due date (pregnancy date)
- track your pregnancy weight on the chart
- make notes with your pregnancy symptoms
We worked hard to make the best app chock-full of information for your health. Don't hesitate to submit your recommendations and suggest new features that we will try to implement as quickly as possible.