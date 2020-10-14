Join or Sign In

Women's Health Calendar : Pregnancy & period for Android

By rebozi Free

Developer's Description

By rebozi

Cycle tracker, We believe that knowledge is power and that more knowledge increases the chance of your health, a high quality life, and a safe pregnancy, birth, and a healthy child.

With this App you can easily:

- mark and record period days on the calendar

- predict your period, menstruation, fertile days

- note your mood and symptoms for any days on the calendar

- track your cycle and periods on the chart

- track your pregnancy week by week

- get information about your baby, your body ,and things you should pay attention to this week.

- calculate current week of pregnancy

- calculate due date (pregnancy date)

- track your pregnancy weight on the chart

- make notes with your pregnancy symptoms

We worked hard to make the best app chock-full of information for your health. Don't hesitate to submit your recommendations and suggest new features that we will try to implement as quickly as possible.

What's new in version 1.0.0

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

