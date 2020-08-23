The first-ever mobile application for a quick, up-to-date news and views from the world of womens cricket, including the Womens T20 World Cup, the Womens World Cup, the Womens Big Bash League (WBBL), the Womens T20 Challenge and the Hundred.Get unmatched coverage of cricket matches, news, interviews, videos and podcasts all from Womens CricZone straight to your fingertips. You will never miss out anything that happens in womens cricket the smallest of news to the biggest of games, you will get it all here. Key features:

- Live ball-by-ball scores and commentary (Coming soon)

- Match previews and reports

- Features and interviews

- Player and match analysis

- Results and commentary of the matches you missed (Coming soon)

- Fixtures for you to be ready (Coming soon)

- Audio podcasts involving the whos who of the sport

- Video shows

- Video interviews

- Notifications about news and matches

- Easy on the eye home screen

- Convenient navigation

- Light on storage