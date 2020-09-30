Join or Sign In

Women's Bodies Women's Wisdom for iOS

By Hay House, Incorporated Free

Developer's Description

By Hay House, Incorporated

Get a 7-day FREE Trial to Christiane Northrup's Women's Bodies Women's Wisdom Oracle Cards!

FEATURES:

- Give Women's Bodies Women's Wisdom Readings anywhere, anytime on your iOS device*

- Choose between Daily, Monthly, Life Purpose, Relationship, Abundance, Family, Health and Healing and many more card readings*

- Save your readings to review at any time*

- Email your readings to yourself or share with a friend*

- Browse the entire deck of cards in Browse mode

- Flip cards over to read each Women's Bodies Women's Wisdom message

- Learn more from the complete guidebook

*After your 7-day FREE TRIAL, a one-time in-app purchase will unlock these premium features.

The Womens Bodies, Womens Wisdom Oracle Cards were created by Christiane Northrup, M.D., to help women reach clarity, fulfillment, and success in each of five major life areas: Fertility and Creativity, Partnership, Self-Expression, Self-Care and Nurturance, and the development of an Enlightened Mind and Heart.

This beautiful deck includes 50 oracle cards, each with a unique illustration on one side and a detailed explanation of its meaning on the other, and an instruction booklet that offers practical ways to access intuitive, grounded information on a number of issues.

In this new edition, artwork from artist Jena DellaGrottaglia lends new energy, and an aesthetic at once fresh and timeless, to this classic set of archetypes and life themes.

True health is only possible when we understand the unity of our minds, emotions, spirits, and physical bodies and stop striving for perfection, says Dr. Northrup.

Official Hay House licensed iOS App: www.HayHouse.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
