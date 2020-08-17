Thanks ! Now the app has got 3,600,000 downloads

You can check most fertile day at a glance.

In addition to prediction of your period advices on physical condition and recording weight and BBT are available. Its a nicely convenient app to support women mentally and physically.

-------Main Features-------

1. Predicts the timing of your period

Track your period to predict ovulation day and start date of your next period.

Explanation of female cycle.

2. Calendar

Track your period with memos.

Able to choose a variety of calendar.

Shows previous periods and likely start date of your next period.

3. Maternity

Explanations about physical condition for every weeks of pregnancy

Advices on dairy life style in accordance with the change of mother and baby

Recording prenatal checkup and notification of prenatal checkup schedule are available

Recording of babys growth with an ultrasonography album is available

4. Basal Temp Record

Record your basal temperature every day.

Shows basal temperature in a line graph.

5. Recording weight

Simple enough to continue!

Dairy weight management supports you being on diet.

Input your weight everyday

Input your weight just after you check your weight with the scale.

Easy to check the change of weight as it is shown in a line graph

You can check your physical condition at a glance!

With comparison of graphs in Non-maternity and maternity, you can easily check the change of weight by being pregnant. (with maternity mode)

6. Recoding body fat percentage

Input your body fat percentage every day or you can track the change of your body fact percentage with the graph.

If you set targeting body fat percentage, it may become a compass for you to be on diet.

7. Backup Service

Saves registered data on the app to the SD card.

Able to change a phone without worries as your data is restored.

8. Password lock

Allows you to set a password when first opened.

9. Linking to SNS

Schedule and memo input can be sent via twitter.

You can introduce the app to your friend via Twitter/Facebook/LINE

Before using monthly charged service

[Service name] Monthly charged basic plan

[Contents]

It is possible to save 60 or 120 day graph images

It is possible to specify the start date of the graph

Delete in-app advertisement

[Monthly fee] 360 yen / month

[Subscription term] One month after purchase (till forbid)

Monthly fee may be changed due to all App price change by App Store and

other reasons.

[Automatic renewal]

You are requested to forbid monthly subscription at least 24hours before the ending date of the subscription term (hereinafter Date), otherwise your subscription will be prolonged automatically.

For automatic renewal billing will be completed within 24 hours from Date.

[Billing]

Once you agree to purchase confirmation, billing to your iTunes account will be completed.

[How to confirm or cancel monthly charged membership]

To cancel automatic renewal, you are requested to complete necessary procedure within 24hours before Date.

Please access to the page below for your membership status confirmation

and its cancellation.

App Store AppRecommendation page(end of the page)Apple IDDisplay Apple IDPurchaseControl

You can cancel/configure automatic renewal and confirm Date.

[Cancel for this month]

Please note that you cannot cancel service for this month.

[Note]

Billing may be controlled by user and if user move to account settings after purchase, automatic renewal may be set Off.

[Privacy policy]

http://diary.kirei-r.jp/web/policy/privacy.html

[Terms of use]

http://diary.kirei-r.jp/web/policy/use.html

Thank you for using our app.