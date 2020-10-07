Join or Sign In

WolPepper - The Wallpapers & Background App for Android

By Junaid Gandhi Free

Developer's Description

By Junaid Gandhi

WOLPEPPER

Make the most out of your phone's display with these set of amazing HD Unsplash wallpapers. Wallpapers are from Unsplash.com and are of 4K or higher resolution quality to support devices with huge resolutions, also with wallpaper editing tools integrated in Wolpepper app itself. Get free high resolution images & free hd wallpapers on Wolpepper app.

FEATURES :

More than 200 Thousand wallpapers from Unsplash with resolution higher than Full HD / QHD even 4K resolution wallpaper images with portrait and landscape orientations. And they are all royalty free images & image free to use anywhere.

New wallpapers added daily through Unsplash.com.

Blur, set gray-scale amount of the wallpaper, flip or rotate the wallpaper to your liking.

You can use saturated or desaturated version of every wallpaper.

Download and save them to your devices and do whatever you want to do with them, even use them on your desktop/laptop or edit them further.

Long press "Set - Wallpaper" for more options

Share wallpapers with anyone you want.

Search for the wallpaper you want with search feature.

Add wallpapers to your Favorite lists (requires Unsplash.com Sign-in).

Wallpapers are categorized into categories like Nature, Minimalism, Architecture, Food, Transportation, Patterns, and many more.

Unsplash API Integrated. Hence, 200K+ Images with resolutions higher than Full HD and even 4K. "Good Bye pixelated Wallpapers!".

Material Designed application.

Solid Colors palette to set a solid color as your wallpaper for a distraction free screen.

Custom color option to create whatever color wallpaper you desire.

Muzei Integration - Change images automatically with a set amount of time interval with Muzei.

Create multiple list of wallpapers for Muzei auto wallpaper refresh.

and much more. Check out the WolPepper to experience it all.

CATEGORIES :

Nature Wallpapers

Minimalism Wallpapers

Architecture Wallpapers

Food Wallpapers

Transportation Wallpapers

Patterns Wallpapers

Technology Wallpapers

Scenery Wallpapers

Typography Wallpapers

Lights Wallpapers

City Wallpaper

People Wallpaper

Animals Wallpaper

Dark Wallpaper

Marine life Wallpaper

Under Water Wallpaper

and many more

NOTE :

WolPepper requires Storage permission to Save/Download/Set wallpaper.

Wolpepper contains ads to support its development and servers. You can purchase in-app extension to remove ads.

For auto refresh you need to install Muzei application and select Wolpepper as source.

Telegram Community

Join our Telegram community & help further development at : t.me/Wolpepper

Thank You!

Keep Decorating Your Phones Display With WolPepper - The Wallpaper App.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1.1.B

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 2.1.1.B

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
