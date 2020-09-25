Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Wojak & Pepe Meme Stickers WAStickerApps for Android

By Prinz Free

Developer's Description

By Prinz

"For the discerning and professional meme-poster"

All stickers handmade individually using Photoshop; just compare the quality with the other sticker apps!

Have a sticker request? Let me know down in the reviews!

This app aims to be the most complete set of Wojak & Pepe stickers for WhatsApp.

High-quality stickers, fit for a true meme connoisseur. Use them when you're happy. Use them when you're "feelsbadman". Use them when you have no girlfriend. The possibilities are endless!

I noticed that /our guy/ Wojak was left out of the existing sticker packs on the Play Store while several Pepe ones roam free. He can't keep getting away with it!

The stickers featured here are intended for the anons, robots, redditors, and NPCs who wish to hide their power levels while texting normies (REEE) on WhatsApp.

Featuring:

Wojak

Pepe

Angry Pepe

Special Pepe

Honkler Pepe (*honk honk*)

Apu Apustaja

Twitch emotes (Pepega, OMEGALUL, PogChamp, ...)

Random stuff (One-off memes, ...)

Tags: WAStickerApps, WhatsApp stickers, Pepe, Wojak, Brainlet, NPC, FeelsGuy, Stickers, Free, Dank, Savage, Memes, Rage, Emotes, Discord

Disclaimer: This application is not associated with WhatsApp Inc. in any way and is developed and maintained by a third-party. Most of the images that are adapted into these stickers are user-generated and/or are derivative works. These stickers are mainly used for parodies and satire. If you believe that any content infringes your copyright, please contact us.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.1

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 2.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Free
Browse and bring your personalized Chrome experience with you anywhere you go.
Android
Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now