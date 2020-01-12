WIZARD'S FORTUNE is a 5 reel game with 25 lines. 3 times Crystal Ball triggers a feature game serie..

Main Game:

* 5 Reels

* 25 Lines

* Magic line: any wild landing on the magic line will transfrom into stack of wild on this reel.

Bonus:

* 3 scattered Crystal Balls triggers the Crystal Ball Feature.

* During Free Games all stacked Wilds will award Respin and will shift left until they reach reel 1.

Double up:

* Ladder game