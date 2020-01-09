Equipped with a natural language processing system based on the latest advancements in speech recognition technologies and artificial intelligence, Witty the little robot will take children by the hand to make them discover everything there is to know about the T-Rex. Children will therefore actively participate and be involved in discovering one of the biggest carnivores of all time. Witty will call them by their names and ask them questions. Have you ever wondered what his tiny arms were for? Where in the world he lived or what other dinosaurs he roamed the earth with?

Witty will awaken childrens curiosity, their sense of observation, thirst of knowledge and entertain with amusing games.

Once the app Witty & T-Rex is downloaded, your child will be proud to teach you things that might surprise you.

The app has 13 chapters to discover everything on the Tyrannosaurus-Rex:

1- Witty and the child introduce themselves

2- The Roar

3- The Color

4- The Size

5- The Posture

6- The Cretaceous Period

7- At The time of the T Rex

8- A Funny kind of fossil

9- The Predator

10- The Preys

11- The Asteroid

12- The Extinction

13- Conclusion