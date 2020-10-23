Join or Sign In

Witch & Fairy for Android

By designer game & match3 Free

Developer's Description

By designer game & match3

For all boys and girls out there who loves wizardry and witchery, make sure to play this highly addictive match 3 game! Help the cute little apprentice witch in this new puzzle game by solving puzzles presented by the powerful Wizard! Get ready and join the adventure in this brand new match 3 puzzle game! The amazing graphics take your experience and magical adventure to the next level!

GAME FEATURES :

Fantastic unmatched graphics that you have unique witch match 3 puzzle game experience.

Completely free to play and in-app purchases to get extra powers and moves.

There is no time limit - Play for hours and experience endless fun!

2000+ spectacular unique levels with and full of fun and amazing tasks.

Attention-grabbing simulations which will bring you into the mysterious magical witchdom world.

Amazing magical boosters, well-designed power-ups help with the challenging strategic levels.

Move and burst as many as matching items to drive to the next level.

Combine enchanted items in spectacular combos to clear levels in big matches.

Super easy and fun to play, but hard to master

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
