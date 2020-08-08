Join or Sign In

Wireless Image Utility 1.2.2 for Android

By NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. Free

Developer's Description

By NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

*New application "MultiPresenter" is available.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.necds.MultiPresenter

Wireless Image Utility is a software for projecting photos and documents to the NEC projector via wireless LAN from Android Devices.

[Main Features]

Images and documents stored in Wireless Image Utility can be projected to the projector. Photos in the album can also be projected to the projector.

[Camera Feature]

Images captured by the built-in camera can be projected to the projector in real time.

[Web Feature]

Web pages can be projected to the projector.

[Mirroring Feature]

Displaying contents in your device can be projected to the projector.

* Can not project contents like a copy protected.

[Marker Feature]

You can draw lines or characters into projected photos / documents.

[Pointer Feature]

You can display the pointer where you want the attention of photos and documents.

The pointer can be changed by pinching in or out.

[Projector Control Feature]

You can control the connected projector. Switching input signal, Picture-Mute, Sound-Mute, etc. are available.

[Supported Projectors for Multiple Connection Feature]

- NP-UM352W

- NP-UM351W/NP-UM301W/NP-UM361X/NP-UM301X (FIRMWARE 1.02 or later)

- NP-M403W/NP-M363W/NP-M323W/NP-M403X/NP-M363X/NP-M323X/NP-M283X/NP-M353WS/NP-M303WS/NP-M333XS/NP-M403H/NP-M323H/NP-M353HS/NP-M323HS/NP-M303HS

- NP-P502HL/NP-P502WL

- NP-P502H/NP-P452H/NP-P502W/NP-P452W

[Supported Projectors]

- NP-M402H/NP-M322H

- NP-M402W/NP-M362W/NP-M322W/NP-M402X/NP-M362X/NP-M322X/NP-M282X

- NP-M332XS/NP-M352WS/NP-M302WS

- NP-M361X/NP-M311X/NP-M271X/NP-M311W/NP-M271W

- NP-M350X/NP-M300X/NP-M260X/NP-M230X/NP-M300W/NP-M260W/NP-M350XS/NP-M300XS/NP-M260XS/NP-M300WS/NP-M260WS/NP-M420X/NP-M420XV

- NP-UM351W/NP-UM301W/NP-UM361X/NP-UM301X

- NP-UM330X/NP-UM280X/NP-UM330W/NP-UM280W

- NP-P501X/NP-P451X/NP-P451W/NP-P401W

- NP-P420X/NP-P350X/NP-P350W

- NP-PA621U/NP-PA521U/NP-PA671W/NP-PA571W/NP-PA721X/NP-PA621X

- NP-PA600X/NP-PA500X/NP-PA550W/NP-PA500W

- NP-PX800X/NP-PX700W/NP-PX750U (FIRMWARE3 1.05.137 or later)

- NP-PH1000U (FIRMWARE3 1.05.137 or later)

[Supported Languages]

English

Japanese

Simplified Chinese

German

French

Italian

Spanish

Swedish

Russian

Korean

Portuguese

[Available File Formats]

Adobe PDF (.pdf)

JPEG (.jpg / .jpeg)

PNG (.png)

GIF (.gif)

Bitmap (.bmp)

[Supported Android OS]

Android OS 5.0

[Limitation]

Application will exit, when you open a passworded pdf file.

What's new in version 1.2.2

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

