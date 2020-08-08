*New application "MultiPresenter" is available.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.necds.MultiPresenter

Wireless Image Utility is a software for projecting photos and documents to the NEC projector via wireless LAN from Android Devices.

[Main Features]

Images and documents stored in Wireless Image Utility can be projected to the projector. Photos in the album can also be projected to the projector.

[Camera Feature]

Images captured by the built-in camera can be projected to the projector in real time.

[Web Feature]

Web pages can be projected to the projector.

[Mirroring Feature]

Displaying contents in your device can be projected to the projector.

* Can not project contents like a copy protected.

[Marker Feature]

You can draw lines or characters into projected photos / documents.

[Pointer Feature]

You can display the pointer where you want the attention of photos and documents.

The pointer can be changed by pinching in or out.

[Projector Control Feature]

You can control the connected projector. Switching input signal, Picture-Mute, Sound-Mute, etc. are available.

[Supported Projectors for Multiple Connection Feature]

- NP-UM352W

- NP-UM351W/NP-UM301W/NP-UM361X/NP-UM301X (FIRMWARE 1.02 or later)

- NP-M403W/NP-M363W/NP-M323W/NP-M403X/NP-M363X/NP-M323X/NP-M283X/NP-M353WS/NP-M303WS/NP-M333XS/NP-M403H/NP-M323H/NP-M353HS/NP-M323HS/NP-M303HS

- NP-P502HL/NP-P502WL

- NP-P502H/NP-P452H/NP-P502W/NP-P452W

[Supported Projectors]

- NP-M402H/NP-M322H

- NP-M402W/NP-M362W/NP-M322W/NP-M402X/NP-M362X/NP-M322X/NP-M282X

- NP-M332XS/NP-M352WS/NP-M302WS

- NP-M361X/NP-M311X/NP-M271X/NP-M311W/NP-M271W

- NP-M350X/NP-M300X/NP-M260X/NP-M230X/NP-M300W/NP-M260W/NP-M350XS/NP-M300XS/NP-M260XS/NP-M300WS/NP-M260WS/NP-M420X/NP-M420XV

- NP-UM351W/NP-UM301W/NP-UM361X/NP-UM301X

- NP-UM330X/NP-UM280X/NP-UM330W/NP-UM280W

- NP-P501X/NP-P451X/NP-P451W/NP-P401W

- NP-P420X/NP-P350X/NP-P350W

- NP-PA621U/NP-PA521U/NP-PA671W/NP-PA571W/NP-PA721X/NP-PA621X

- NP-PA600X/NP-PA500X/NP-PA550W/NP-PA500W

- NP-PX800X/NP-PX700W/NP-PX750U (FIRMWARE3 1.05.137 or later)

- NP-PH1000U (FIRMWARE3 1.05.137 or later)

[Supported Languages]

English

Japanese

Simplified Chinese

German

French

Italian

Spanish

Swedish

Russian

Korean

Portuguese

[Available File Formats]

Adobe PDF (.pdf)

JPEG (.jpg / .jpeg)

PNG (.png)

GIF (.gif)

Bitmap (.bmp)

[Supported Android OS]

Android OS 5.0

[Limitation]

Application will exit, when you open a passworded pdf file.