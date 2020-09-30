Join or Sign In

Winter on Chromecast|Live snow season scene on TV for Android

By Cast Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Cast Apps

It is a perfect choice when your television between watching.

Dress up your Chromecast TV with these magical, snowy live wallpapers.

Choose from many of mountains that covered snow, winter forest and heavy snow and set them as Chromecast live backgrounds.

Enjoy beautiful, relaxing, high quality live backdrops to your Chromecast or any Google Cast-enabled devices.

This app works with a Chromecast, or any Google Cast-enabled devices.

Available winter scenes:

- Snowy trees in a sunny day

- Snow covered mountains with breeze

- Heavy and windy snow in the forest

Take the pro version and delight you even more beautiful winter themed landscapes like:

- Snow covered mountain with clouds

- Nival hills with shiny sun

- Snowing in a winter garden

- Pine tree overlooking mountain village

- Mount with pine trees

- Falling full of snowflakes behind the window

- Snow-splitting branches with breeze

Features:

- Beautiful live wallpapers with HD support

- No lagging or buffering delays

- Once connected, you can leave the room with your phone or tablet, the background will keep showing on your TV

- Regular updates, UI improvements

Take the pro version for more features and enjoy advertising exemption.

Check out our developer account for more amazing live wallpapers.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/dev?id=8868026909409570591

* Google and the Google logo are registered trademarks of Google LLC.

Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, Chromecast Audio, Google Cast and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Google LLC.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3.1

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 2.3.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
