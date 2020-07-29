Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

| Winter Skin Care for Android

By SNS Lab Free

Developer's Description

By SNS Lab

Winter weather is not fun for skin. Cold weather and low humidity levels result in dry air, which then steals moisture away from the skin every second of every day. Without immediate care, dry skin can lead to cracking and bleeding, and harsh winter wind makes the problem worse.

Additional moisture helps, but you need to do more to actually counteract these effects and keep skin looking youthful and smooth. To reduce chapping, redness, itching, and keep skin healthier and more comfortable this season, we will advise you to try home remedies.

In this application, we are talking about the home remedies for skin care in winter, which are quite easy.

This app contains:

- Winter Skin Care Tips

- Face pack of papaya

- Face pack of egg yolk and olive oil

- Face mask of almond and milk

- Glycerin

- Coconut oil

- Face pack of curd and buttermilk

- Face pack of lemon and honey

- Sunflower oil

- Raw milk and honey

- Petroleum jelly

- Banana Face Pack

- Avocados and honey

- Some other tips for skin care in winter

Download from google play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.snscorp.sardiyonmeintvachadekhabhaal

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now