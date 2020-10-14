Join or Sign In

Winter Photo Frames & Insta Collage for iOS

By Magostech Information System Free

Developer's Description

By Magostech Information System

Feel the magic of winter! Download Winter photo frames with winter theme and embellish your holiday photos and selfies the way you have always wanted. Winter Photo Frames & Insta Collage free app. This is the best photo editing app for you. Don't wait too long, these pic frame effects are going to make your winter images lovely so you will never forget the beautiful moments from your past.

- Select a lovely pic from the gallery of your phone and use this app to decorate it!

- Capture a new pic with your camera and apply one of frame to it.

- Rotate, resize, and drag the Photo to fit the frame as you like!

- Choose many beautiful frames inspired by Winter!

- Enjoy excellent design of this free app with simple and intuitive touchscreen controls!

- Save your new photo frame and share it instantly on Facebook or Twitter!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
