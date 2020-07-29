The Winstag App is a unique application that provides a platform for some of the most enthusiastic fashion individuals and stores. This app has made it possible for stylists and fashion people to do and share what they love the most - keeping up to date with the latest fashion trends, styles, and lifestyles of celebrities. And now they can do it on a brand new app where they can position themselves as the fashion influencer and share other ideas and tips with their followers.

The app also allows you to show your unique style and use your camera to take as many pictures as you like, then share your new images on Facebook, Twitter, and other key social media sites. Within the Winstag platform, you'll be able to follow other fashion stores, bloggers and stylists and they'll be able to follow you. The platforms photo sharing abilities also allow you to tag photos containing outfits that you like then provide you with a link back to the page where it (or a similar item) can be purchased.

Whether its clothing, a watch, a scarf, a pair of earrings or the entire outfit, you can link to where to go to find the items for yourself. The app will also allow you to share your latest and enhanced new look as it evolves to an even more stylish look as a result of keeping your eyes on other fashion buffs that you follow. By using this app, you'll also be a part of a community of like-minded individuals where you can share and exchange ideas. The Winstag App comes with countless features. For example, it allows online and offline retailers to advertise directly on the app and it provides an eCommerce Shopify Fashion Stores right on the platform as well.

Other features include:

The ability to integrate photos and posts directly into Facebook and Twitter accounts

Users can log in from their email account, Facebook and Google

Others can be invited to the platform by using a special invitation code

Online Shopify fashion stores can open an account and link their websites to Winstag and let their followers to buy directly from their stores.

Both offline and online fashion stores can inform their followers on discounts, new products and deals.

Gift certificates are available to users who tag a certain amount of photos then link them to Shopify Fashion Stores, who refers certain number of people to the platform within a month.

The possibilities with this app are endless for the fashion enthusiastic, bloggers and stylists. The new version includes a purse screen which allows users to see how many their bonuses are.

This app could change the way you approach fashion. Join the fun and download yours today.