Wing - Everyone's Assistant for iOS

By Martin Gomez Free

Developer's Description

By Martin Gomez

Wing can do absolutely anything, and is available round the clock to help you with absolutely anything you need. Spend more time doing things you love. Own your time, with Wing.

Wing can handle anything! Things like:

- Getting groceries

- Doing chores

- Making reservations

- Sending / managing your email

- Managing your calendar

- Research

- Walking the dog

- Laundry

- Anything you can think of, as long as it's legal & possible

Using Wing is simple:

1. Send us a message saying what you need

2. Our team of executive assistants & our intelligent technology gets to work on your request

3. We'll send you information about updates, costs, etc. Once you approve, we'll get it done!

Here are some example requests:

- Organize an impromptu birthday party for Dad tomorrow. He's turning 91, he likes clowns, $1500 budget

- Get me GA tickets to Justin Bieber when they go on sale

- Plan a vacation to the Maldives, I have a $2500 budget

- Find me the perfect 5th anniversary gift for Jess, $1000 budget

- Find me the best elementary school in the district, and get me some parent feedback

- Book the cheapest hotel above 3 stars you can find tonight in Irvine

Here are some of the craziest requests we've got & successfully fulfilled:

- Get me a private jet for 178 people to Beijing in 12 hours

- Find me information on buying the Clippers

- Deliver my girlfriend a bag of white rabbit candy from Hong Kong, she's at the Ritz in London

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.1.3

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
