WineMasters.tv for Android

By Farmhouse TV & Film Free

If you love Wine and Food, you will love Wine Masters. Watch gorgeous cinematic documentaries portraying famous wine families and learn everything there is to know about wine and food pairing while watching Wine Masters Class.

Soon you will get thrilled by blind tasting battles on famous locations with Wine Masters Battle and will you be in awe while watching our in-depth documentaries about the most influential wine professionals of the world.

Last but not least we will take you on a journey with Wine Masters Travel, an adventurous wine travel show about non-conventional winemakers and places.

To access all features and content you can subscribe on a yearly basis with an auto-renewing subscription right inside the app.

Pricing can vary by region and will be confirmed before purchase in the app. In-app subscriptions will automatically renew at the end of their cycle. All payments will be paid through your Google Play Account and may be managed in Account Settings after the initial payment. Subscription payments will automatically renew unless deactivated at least 24-hours before the end of the current cycle. Cancellations are incurred by disabling auto-renewal.

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
