Wine & Spirits for Android

By tapTasty Free

Developer's Description

By tapTasty

For all customers that are passionate about the wine and spirits, we have created the Wine and Spirits app. Now you can enjoy the elegant and sweet taste of an authentic drink. Order and pay with our Wine and Spirits app.Select from one of our delivery type services, either we can deliver your drink to you, you can come and pick it up or we can even meet you halfway with your order.

Also you are welcome to our location to try the real taste of art.

With out Wine and Spirits app you will be able to:

- Order any drink you like from our shop

- Follow and know in real time the status of your order

- Pay through the app.

- Select from different types of delivery available (delivery, pick up, meet you halfway)

- Earn loyalty points that you can redeem in our shop and win an attractive price on your next order.

- Save your favourite orders and discover the drink that defines you

- Benefit from our promotions and discounts through the app

- Find out first about our latest products and offers

In order to use this application you will need to create an account using your email.

Downloading the application is free.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.6.0

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 4.6.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
