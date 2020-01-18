Measure weather conditions in the middle of your field. Use the WeatherFlow WEATHERmeter (required, available for purchase) and this app to capture accurate location-specific weather conditions and report the data instantly to farm managers. Ensure weather conditions comply with regulations before spraying.
-spray drift monitoring
-irrigation management
-.csv data export
-add tank mix & spray notes
Protect yourself from spray drift claims. Capture a complete set of weather conditions every time you spray. Easily log, store, and share the data including geo-location, timestamp, and 14+ weather variables to protect yourself from spray drift claims. Features include:
-Wind speed & direction
-Relative humidity, atmospheric pressure
-Dry bulb temp & wet bulb temp
-DeltaT, ET rates, Dew point, and more
-Wireless connection up to 100 ft away
-Magnetometer (compass)
-Held in hand or attached to any 1/4-20 camera mount
