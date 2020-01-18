X

Measure weather conditions in the middle of your field. Use the WeatherFlow WEATHERmeter (required, available for purchase) and this app to capture accurate location-specific weather conditions and report the data instantly to farm managers. Ensure weather conditions comply with regulations before spraying.

-spray drift monitoring

-irrigation management

-.csv data export

-add tank mix & spray notes

Protect yourself from spray drift claims. Capture a complete set of weather conditions every time you spray. Easily log, store, and share the data including geo-location, timestamp, and 14+ weather variables to protect yourself from spray drift claims. Features include:

-Wind speed & direction

-Relative humidity, atmospheric pressure

-Dry bulb temp & wet bulb temp

-DeltaT, ET rates, Dew point, and more

-Wireless connection up to 100 ft away

-Magnetometer (compass)

-Held in hand or attached to any 1/4-20 camera mount

