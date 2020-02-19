Win xp Soundboard Application.

FEATURES:

This Soundboard contains all default system sounds that are provided, integrated, and used by Win xp.

This Win Soundboard was made to contain Win xp sounds and no other versions of Win.

Have fun listening to the sounds in this soundboard.

You can use this soundboard to prank people around you. You can, for example, play an error sound when someone is working on their computer so you freak them out :D

You can set any Sound as your phone ringtone or as a notification sound. Make your phone sounds like Win :D

NOTE:

[] This Application is made by a Win user only for the main and only goal is entertainment.

[] This Application is an unofficial release and the content in this app is not affiliated with, endorsed, sponsored, or specifically approved by any company. Thank you!