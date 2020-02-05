X

Williams & Jensen Events App for iOS

By DoubleDutch Free

Developer's Description

By DoubleDutch

Williams & Jensen App is the official app for Williams & Jensen organized legislative fly-ins.

This app will allow you to:

- Access schedules, maps, and vital contact information

- Electronic versions of all leave-behind materials and talking points

- Review Member of Congress biographies

- Interact with legislative activity day participants and share photos and commentary in real-time

Features of the app:

- Status Update: quick way to share photos and comments throughout the day

- Activity Feed: real-time updates of everyone's photos, commentary and "like" and comment on attendee's posts

- Agenda: access to personalized legislative activity day agenda to keep you and your group on schedule

- Attendees: see who's attending the event and connect throughout the day and after the fly-in

- Leaderboard: see who has the most points at the event and climb your way to the top by posting updates, checking in, and sharing photos, and more!

What's new in version 1.2

Release February 5, 2020
Date Added February 5, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
