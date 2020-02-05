Williams & Jensen App is the official app for Williams & Jensen organized legislative fly-ins.

This app will allow you to:

- Access schedules, maps, and vital contact information

- Electronic versions of all leave-behind materials and talking points

- Review Member of Congress biographies

- Interact with legislative activity day participants and share photos and commentary in real-time

Features of the app:

- Status Update: quick way to share photos and comments throughout the day

- Activity Feed: real-time updates of everyone's photos, commentary and "like" and comment on attendee's posts

- Agenda: access to personalized legislative activity day agenda to keep you and your group on schedule

- Attendees: see who's attending the event and connect throughout the day and after the fly-in

- Leaderboard: see who has the most points at the event and climb your way to the top by posting updates, checking in, and sharing photos, and more!