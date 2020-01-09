This app gives you the ability to explore the Habitats & Species feature of the The Wildlife Trusts Nature Finder app while being off-line.

Key features include:

Ability to favourite species

Information on more than 900 UK species and habitats

The Wildlife Trusts care for more than 2,000 wild places woods, meadows, moors, rivers, heaths, hills, bogs, coastline and urban parks. We also run more than 10,000 events each year walks, talks, training courses, volunteer days, activities for families and children, wildlife festivals and more.