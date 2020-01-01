Using internet on flight is finally possible! Wificoin allows you to Watch movies, play online games, call, chat with friends, clients when you're on flight

Cheapest & reusable " Go Go Inflight Wifi & GoGo entertainment" credits & Free unlimited VPN wifi anywhere. Inflight Wifi Map & Wifi analyzer feature help to find wifi near you. Whatever you don't use in the flight you can use on the next or on the ground in 180 different countries.

Airlines Wifi we support:

American Airlines Wifi / Internet - aainflight Wifi or aa inflight Wifi

Delta Airlines Wifi / Internet - Delta inflight Wifi

Alaska Airlines Wifi / Internet - Alaska inflight Wifi

Air Canada Wifi / Internet

Aero Mexico Wifi / Internet - Aeromexico Wifi

Virgin Atlantic Wifi / Internet & More

Why Wificoin?

65 million wifi hotspots

Enjoy GoGo in flight entertainment

Watch online movies on flight

Play online games on flight

Listen to music on flight

Wificoin Features:

* Unlimited access to over 65 million wifi hotspots in 180 countries

* Our secure VPN shield encrypts your data to keep your information safe

* Pay-as-you-go pricing lets you browse cheaper than ever

* Earn money by securely sharing your own wifi hotspot with other users

The best way to find Wifi hotspots near me

Wificoin shows you available wifi hotspots anywhere you are, whether youre at home or on the go. Discover the best wifi at airports, coffee shops, neighbourhoods, and countless other locations. Connect with a single tap, and start browsing securely.

Get Inflight wifi during travel time

Wificoin has been great essential wifi app for travellers who travel frequently. Over 65 million wifi hotspots help you to find our best wifi wifi networks near you in 180 countries.

Stay safe however you browse

When connected to a wifi hotspot, your traffic will be sent through our secure VPN tunnel, keeping your data safe from malicious wifi networks and potential hackers. Our US-based VPN proxy is also available over cellular data networks.

Only pay for what you use

No more paying for expensive sessions when all you need to do is check your email. With clear, up-front pricing, only pay for the data you use on Wifi coin networks and VPN. Credits can be purchased via credit card or cryptocurrency.

Share your wifi and earn

Set up your own Wifi coin hotspot network using your router or mobile hotspot and start earning money when others connect to your network. Set up in 5 minutes and Wifi coin takes care of the rest!

Wificoin makes hotspot discovery easier and cheaper than ever. With security built-in, one-tap connections, and the ability to pay and earn with cryptocurrency, Wificoin is leading the charge for the future of wifi.

Follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/wific0in

https://twitter.com/wific0in

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach us at hi@wificoin.co.

Signup now to Get Rollover GogoInflight wifi and Inflight entertainment or gogoentertainment credits.! Plus Free VPN for android. Wificoin is an Automatic unlimited VPN app for android.