WiFi Password & Internet Speed Test for Android

By Gamesoftgames Free

Developer's Description

By Gamesoftgames

Latest & best Wifi password tool with lots of features.

Now you can manage WiFi settings in an easy way with this app and avoid complications. Scan network around by you and generator random & secure passwords.

So many features

* Scan Wifi networks in an easy way.

* Check every Wifi modem information with every details.

* Forget Wifi network with a single click.

* Connect to a Wifi network (Password required).

* Generate Random password for any security.

* Check your Internet download speed & upload speed (very accurate).

* Check ping latency.

* Save all Internet Speed test with every information.

* Check offline any time Internet speed test information.

* Select one or more to delete any saved data.

* Who's on my Wifi option added in very unique way with animations.

* Detect Wifi thief with a single click.

* Check known and unknown devices connected to you WiFi router.

* Save every scan and check when ever you want.

* Check every device details like: device IP, device MAC, etc..

* Check your all IP information like: local IP, external IP, etc...

* Settings to personalise the app.

!!! IMPORTANT PLEASE READ IT !!!

This app is not for cracking or hacking any kind of wifi so if it happens it will simply a coincidence. It simply generates random password with lots of other features.

Enjoy it.

Full Specifications

What's new in version v1.0.1.5

General

Release February 23, 2020
Date Added February 23, 2020
Version v1.0.1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
