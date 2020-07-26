Whoosh is an electric scooter sharing company, your main assistant in a rapid movement around the city.

We make Whoosh so you can move around quickly and fun, out of traffic jams.

HOW TO USE A SCOOTER

You control it through a free application (except for scooter control, of course).

- Register in two clicks.

- Find the scooter closest to you on the map;

- Scan the QR code on the scooter with the application, it will unlock it. Digital!

- Follow the progress of the trip: number of minutes, speed, travel zones and other important info;

- finish your ride on the parking lot labeled P on the map;

- the scooter will be ready for another whoosher.

There are free booking, travel insurance, and group travel in app. You can take multiple scooters from one account.

The app will help you with every step. It is important for us that your trips on our electric scooter are safe and exciting, and service is understandable and flawless.

There are model markers near the scooters S, M and L. Power of scooters differ, learn more about each model features by clicking on the scooter pic.

NICE OTHER FEATURES

- Speed up to 25 km/h;

- Bright headlight for traveling in the dark;

- Travel more than 30 km on a full charge;

- No need to charge the scooter by yourself;

- Anyone can handle driving;

- GPS tracking and detailed trip statistics. Rental

per minute;

- All parking for scooters are marked on the map in the application.

Our Customer Service is available 24/7 in the application chat, if you have any questions, please contact us.

Lets ride?