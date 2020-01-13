X

Whois & DNS Lookup - Domain/IP for Android

This is your favorite Domain Checker Tool which lets you easily search for available domain names and keep a local list of favorite addresses for future tracking.

Whois & DNS Lookup tool allows you to perform WHOIS lookups for:

- Domain name registrations for all currently existing TLDs with public whois-service available

- Domain Availability Checker for all currently existing TLDs with public whois-service available

- SEDO (sedo.com) domain aftermarket auction searching

- GoDaddy (godaddy.com) domain aftermarket auction searching

- IPv4 addresses

- IPv6 addresses

- IP address reverse lookup

- AS number registrations

- NIC handle registrations

It also allows you to perform DNS lookup of A, AAAA, AXFR, CNAME, NS, MX, PTR, RRSIG, SRV, SPF and TXT record types (simultaneously). And ofcourse _dmarc and _domainkey records checking.

And ofcourse Dark-mode/Night-mode support!

What's new in version 2.0.2

Release January 13, 2020
Date Added January 13, 2020
Version 2.0.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

