This is your favorite Domain Checker Tool which lets you easily search for available domain names and keep a local list of favorite addresses for future tracking.
Whois & DNS Lookup tool allows you to perform WHOIS lookups for:
- Domain name registrations for all currently existing TLDs with public whois-service available
- Domain Availability Checker for all currently existing TLDs with public whois-service available
- SEDO (sedo.com) domain aftermarket auction searching
- GoDaddy (godaddy.com) domain aftermarket auction searching
- IPv4 addresses
- IPv6 addresses
- IP address reverse lookup
- AS number registrations
- NIC handle registrations
It also allows you to perform DNS lookup of A, AAAA, AXFR, CNAME, NS, MX, PTR, RRSIG, SRV, SPF and TXT record types (simultaneously). And ofcourse _dmarc and _domainkey records checking.
And ofcourse Dark-mode/Night-mode support!
