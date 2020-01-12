welcome all fans of Who's Your Grandpa's

Why your Grandpa's gameplay is a unique experience where a beautiful home

Gameplay is played by the baby. The baby's job is to challenge your Grandpa's to know how win in the end. Your role play is avoid him as you can and try to not being caught by the crazy Grandpa's because he has to discover where is the baby wherever he is. You have to run away, hide and escape the Dad house.

But you will have to be very careful, because SCARY Grandpa's has locked you in the house . Sounds easy? Would you be able to escape from Grandpa's without attracting the attention in

Who is the boss in Grandpa's baby house challenge your Grandpa's now and being the baby in this funny gameplay inside the house, get the kid and try to avoid the crazy Grandpa's.