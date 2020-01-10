***Who Can't Draw ALL NEW PACKS! Include Marvel Superheros and Pokmon***

Laughter Guaranteed!

Who Cant Draw is a party game for family and friends. Just like Charades, Taboo, Guess the word or Heads Up, everyone can play together during a party, gathering or at a dinner table with their family and friends, however this time we use drawing instead.

Inspired from traditional game like like Chinese Whispers or the Broken Telephone, we modernize it and create Who Cant Draw by allowing user to draw a given word. This drawing will have to be redraw down the line of player and finally, the last player will have to guess the word given. At the end, a result page will show a chain of drawing being drawn by the players. Quite often, it will turn out exactly different from the first drawing, and this often generate the most laughter!

Who Cant Draw How to Play

- Select between 2-8 Player at the beginning

- Choose a word from 9 Different Packs!

- Take a Photo to be use to identified your drawing at the result page. None will be save by us.

- Draw the word and pass the phone to the next player.

- Redraw until the last user.

- Last user guess the word from the drawing.

- See from the result page and vote a player who cant draw

- Share on Facebook or twitter and start next round

- At the end of final round, the most vote player who cant draw will have to be the loser. You can suggest a forfeit for him!

Who should download Who Cant Draw

Anyone who love a icebreaking game, a party game where family and friends can play together and have fun will find who cant draw to be extremely fun!

If you love games like Charades, Guess the word, Heads up or Taboo, youll love this game!

Why we come out with Who Cant Draw

We believe that there should be more apps to encourage and engage user to play together with their family and friends. Like Charades, Heads Up, Taboo or Guess the word, they are the same kind of party game but it seems to be the only choice. So we decided to come out a party game from a different angle but still allow family and friends to play and have fun together.

Disclaimer:

Who Cant Draw - Party Game for family and friends is completely different from Taboo, Charades, Heads Up or Guess the word. The only similarities is we allow multiple player to play using a single device to have fun and laughter.

#whocantdraw

For more info:

Website: http://onethird.co

Facebook: http://facebook.com/whocantdraw