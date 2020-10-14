The White's Foodliner app is the best way for our loyal shoppers to shop online, receive savings every time they come into the store! Whites Foodliner app puts shopping, savings and rewards at one place and click away. Store Pickup and Delivery right from the app. It's as simple 1, 2, 3:

1. Download the app.

2. Adding coupons and specials to your wallet and

3. Presenting loyalty card to cashier to scan at checkout.

4. For online shopping, add items to cart, choose store pick or delivery, pick delivery/pickup time slot and complete the order payment.

Claim as many coupons as you want with one simple scan! No more searching through mailers or printing out emails, White's Foodliner is bringing rewards right to your mobile device!

You can view your purchase history and track order status in the app.