Memory games are always fun. They keep you focused and challenged in a fun way. Test your memory when sitting in a bus or just before going to bed?
Features
- FUN, challenging gameplay
- FREE to play game. You read it right. No ads or in app purchases.
- BEAUTIFUL backgrounds
- TONS of shapes
How To play
- Round is for 30 seconds
- Shape disappears after being displayed for brief moment
- Memorize the shape and redraw it.
- For each correct shape you get 1 point
- You have 30 seconds to draw as many shapes as possible
- Keep an eye on bonus bar. Every time you draw a correct shape, bonus bar is filled. Completely filling the bar will give more time