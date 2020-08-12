Are your kids bored at home? Play a fun and exciting game with them: Where is the Puppy?

Just shake your device and hide it in a secret place in your house. Now the game begins: the Puppy will make some sounds giving a hint to your kids over time until they find it! When found, shake the device to wake up the snoring puppy! =)

Play as many times you want and have fun at home! Download now!

Optional Subscription:

- Where's the Puppy? offers a 2-month subscription at USD $1.99, please note prices may vary depending on sales taxes or countries.

- You will be asked to login to your iTunes account (if not already) prior to the purchase and the payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

- Additional information is provided stating that subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

- Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.

- The account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period.

- No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period.

- Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication.

PRIVACY POLICY:

No information is shared between third parties or the developer, as this application is offline. Therefore, your data remains just for you.

Terms Of Use: https://bit.ly/3dCFNL3