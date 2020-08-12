Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Are your kids bored at home? Play a fun and exciting game with them: Where is the Puppy?
Just shake your device and hide it in a secret place in your house. Now the game begins: the Puppy will make some sounds giving a hint to your kids over time until they find it! When found, shake the device to wake up the snoring puppy! =)
Play as many times you want and have fun at home! Download now!
Optional Subscription:
- Where's the Puppy? offers a 2-month subscription at USD $1.99, please note prices may vary depending on sales taxes or countries.
- You will be asked to login to your iTunes account (if not already) prior to the purchase and the payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.
- Additional information is provided stating that subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.
- Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.
- The account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period.
- No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period.
- Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication.
PRIVACY POLICY:
No information is shared between third parties or the developer, as this application is offline. Therefore, your data remains just for you.
Terms Of Use: https://bit.ly/3dCFNL3