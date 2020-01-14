Search for Wacky Zingoz in this great game from Webkinz World!

* Over 15 levels of memory challenging play!

* Beat the clock to move on!

* Find Wacky for bonus time, points or KinzCash!

* Fun for kids of all ages!

Hey Webkinz Fans! Earn Kinzcash while you play!

Store and send KinzCash earnings to your active Webkinz World account whenever you have an internet connection. Now you can earn KinzCash while you're on a vacation, in the car, or just hanging out in the backyard.

