X

Where's Wacky for iOS

By Ganz Free

Developer's Description

By Ganz

Search for Wacky Zingoz in this great game from Webkinz World!

* Over 15 levels of memory challenging play!

* Beat the clock to move on!

* Find Wacky for bonus time, points or KinzCash!

* Fun for kids of all ages!

Hey Webkinz Fans! Earn Kinzcash while you play!

Store and send KinzCash earnings to your active Webkinz World account whenever you have an internet connection. Now you can earn KinzCash while you're on a vacation, in the car, or just hanging out in the backyard.

, 2011 GANZ. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 3.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping