Where's My Food for Android

By Ezjoy Free

By Ezjoy

Winter is coming, all the animals are busy with storing food. Pick up your phone now and guide them to food!

Draw colorful paths and lead animals to food! Avoid obstacles, navigate bridges, and guide the cute animals to food in this challenging puzzler.

Highlighted Features

- Simple but addictive gameplay; easy to pick up but cost you hours to master it.

- Hundreds of unique puzzles, ranging from easy to mind-melting!

- Eye-catching graphics will bring you to the mysterious forest!

- Free levels and game modes will be added regularly.

- Facebook connected, easy to sync progress on different devices.

- You can share your fun and play with friends!

How to Play

- Draw colorful paths and lead animals to food!

- Draw paths occupying all tiles to get three stars.

- Where is My food is completely free to play but some in-game items may require payment.

Like Where is My Turkey on facebook fan page for the latest news: https://www.facebook.com/ezjoygame/

What's new in version 1.0.7

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 1.0.7

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
