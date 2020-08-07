Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

WhatsOnFlix? (What's new on Netflix?) for Android

By Zeemo UG (haftungsbeschrnkt) & Co. KG Free

Developer's Description

By Zeemo UG (haftungsbeschrnkt) & Co. KG

What is new on Netflix, what is expiring, and where do I find great movies, shows and documentations? Do not miss a thing with this personal streaming guide to Netflix!

Netflix is vast and can be quite confusing. WhatsOnFlix? takes care of that and structures the offered streaming opportunities for you to give a complete overview at a glance.

Daily updated lists show newcomers and soon expiring content. With information, description, ratings, trailers, and containing direct links for viewing on Netflix.

The most complete Netflix mobile search-engine on the market lets you run through all available content on Netflix to search and filter by type, genre, rating, or language.

You are looking for a drama show from 2001 with Spanish subtitles and an 8.0 or better rating? No problem. If it is on Netflix, we will find it for you.

You are looking to get information about actors, release year, or production country for a movie or show?

Save your favorite shows, movies, and reality tv sagas on your personal list of favorites that you can share across your devices!

This enables you to keep an eye on all changes to the Netflix catalogue while saving time on selection. Search them, watch them, or binge away, it is that easy now.

Additionally, we provide you with editorials to Netflix content. New trailers, reviews of episodes, previews, or podcasts.

Here is what WhatsOnFlix? has in store for you:

Complete Netflix catalogue for the United States

Daily listing of newly added & expiring content

App is available completely in English language

If desired: Push messages for highlights

Frequent and regular improvement updates

Editorial news to Netflix content

Integrated data from IMDb and TMDb

Extensive Netflix search-engine

If you are a movie buff, or big into tv shows, or really like anime, or are on the lookout for the latest comedy hit: WhatsOnFlix has got you covered and neatly orders the streaming chaos of the Netflix catalogue for your personal preference.

Do not get upset any longer about having missed an expired content that is no longer on Netflix or having missed a new Netflix premiere. WhatsOnFlix has your back! Spend less time searching and more time watching!

Disclaimer: WhatsOnFlix is an independent app and not affiliated or owned by Netflix or its companies. The Netflix brand is a protected, copyrighted brand belonging to Netflix, Inc.

You got suggestions, questions or an issue? For support and feedback please send an email to info@whatsonflix.com. Thank you!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.2.2

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 3.2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now