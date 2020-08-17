Join or Sign In

WhatsCut - Best Video Cut & Share App for WhatsApp for Android

By AppDroid Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By AppDroid Technologies

Tired of cutting videos into small parts & send to whatsapp friends.

WhatsCut is the perfect app for you. It is very easy to use & handy when send LARGE VIDEOS to whatsapp, it will split video into appropriate parts & send it to your whatsapp contact.

Disclaimer: The "WhatsApp" name is copyright to WhatsApp Inc. WhatSave Story/status Saver is in no way affiliated with, sponsored or endorsed by WhatsApp, Inc. If you notice that any content in our app violates copyrights, then please feel free to inform us.

To split video:

* Click on ' Video Splitter for Whatsapp Status. '

* Select the video which you want to share as whatsapp status.

* Choose the time range of video with range seekbar shown below the video.

* Click on 'Trim and Share on Whatsapp' button

* That's it, Whatsapp Tool will trim(split) the video into different parts and will let you to share the selected video on Whatsapp as Status.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8.1

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 8.1

Operating Systems Android

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

