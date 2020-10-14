Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

What's the Deal? for iOS

By What's the Deal Corp. Free

Developer's Description

By What's the Deal Corp.

The app compiles restaurant deals and specials into a single location for easy browsing. With the ability to filter searches by type of food, day of the week, nearest location, and featured restaurants, What's The Deal? allows you to easily search for what you want, when you want it, and where you want it. Whether you're looking for the best deal on wings on a Tuesday in South Edmonton or are just looking to save a few dollars on some drinks, What's The Deal? has you covered.

We are a huge advocate of local smaller businesses and have made it one of our goals to level the advertising playing field between locally owned establishments and larger hospitality chains.

Download the What's The Deal? app to start saving today!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.23

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.23

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Round Table Pizza Rewards

Free
You love Round Table Pizza.
iOS
Round Table Pizza Rewards

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now