This application is discontinued. All functionality was implemented into "What's that flower?" as in app purchase.
If you have bought this application you will have it for free when:
- you download, run and login to the latest version of this application (3.3.3)
- install and login with same credentials to the "What's that flower?" application
Those who subscribed please contact support@whatsthatflower.com for free lifetime subscription.
Thanks for supporting development