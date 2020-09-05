This application is discontinued. All functionality was implemented into "What's that flower?" as in app purchase.

If you have bought this application you will have it for free when:

- you download, run and login to the latest version of this application (3.3.3)

- install and login with same credentials to the "What's that flower?" application

Those who subscribed please contact support@whatsthatflower.com for free lifetime subscription.

Thanks for supporting development