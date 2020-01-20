X

What's Your Hidden Power Test for Android

By FIRE SHOOTERS Free

Developer's Description

By FIRE SHOOTERS

What's Your Hidden Power is a free and elegantly-designed personality testing application for you to figure out your hidden power. It provides a set of selection questions, which seem to be irrelevant but help to assess your overall personality and reveal your secret power. Try the test and see your hidden power.

The test includes a set of selection questions, such as color, element, animal, feel, activity, sense, location, season, and so on. Each question provides different choices for you. These are not right-or-wrong answers, so just follow your heart deep inside and choose as you like. In the end, the application will determine and show your hidden power. It could be your intelligence, your speed, or your psychic power. Just take it as a fun.

Are you curious about your biggest strength? Try this app and find out. Have fun! Hope you enjoy it and don't forget to share with your friends and compare their hidden power.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping