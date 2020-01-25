X

What's The Scr for Android

Never miss out on the score again, even track your club in real time, during the game!

Whats the scr is a live score GAA app for club, county, college, and school competitions. We are the go to app for all GAA fixtures, results, competitions and live scores in 32 counties and overseas.

Download the App here, create your account, pick your club, follow your favourite teams and competitions.

Features:

Follow live games up and down the country with our match trackers and receive score notifications in real time.

Stay up to date with your clubs lotto results and club notices, find directions to any GAA club in the country.

What's new in version 1.5.7

Release January 25, 2020
Date Added January 25, 2020
Version 1.5.7

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

