What's On In Barbados for Android

By Caribbean Dreams Free

Developer's Description

By Caribbean Dreams

The What's On In Barbados app is the most comprehensive calendar of Barbados events available anywhere, encompassing items of sports, entertainment, business and culture.

Locals and visitors can quickly find what events are happening in the island, today and in the future.

The calendar is updated daily with information from many sources including the press, TV, radio, Facebook, art galleries, night clubs, event promoters and event venues.

The app includes regularly scheduled events such as nightclub entertainment, cruises, dining events and sporting activities, as well as festivals and one time events.

Visitors will enjoy access to shows, tours and festivals taking place while they are vacationing on the island. Barbadians will appreciate always having quick and easy access to all the events and activities taking place around them.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.0

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 1.3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

