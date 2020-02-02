Whats Lit allows users to discover the hottest nightlife locations in the San Francisco-Bay Area & the Northern CA region. Chat with other Lit users at nightclubs, bars, hookah lounges, pool halls, and more!

Search for Lit locations around the city. Check in at your favorite spot to show others its the place to be tonight. See the rating of a location and decide to go if its really Lit. Use one of the live feeds to connect with other Lit users & plan your next meet up. Communicate with other users in chatrooms for each individual location to find out whats happening there.

Download Whats Lit now to discover a great place to go every night and chat with other Lit users in your area!

Information about the In-App Purchase:

- Purchasing the monthly subscription ($1.99) removes all ads inside the app.

- Payment will be charged to your iTunes account when you confirm your purchase.

- The subscription will automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours prior to the end of the current period.

- Your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period and identify the cost of the renewal.

- You can manage this subscription by going to your account settings in the App Store.

Terms & Conditions: https://www.websitepolicies.com/policies/view/u8Go3hFY

Privacy Policy:

https://app.termly.io/document/privacy-policy/0e288d49-a809-4447-9141-e02f41a9724e"

- This app is still in beta. Please report any issues if encountered to support@litapps.co.