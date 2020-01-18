X

What's Happening is a location-based events app that brings awareness of "happenings" to travelers and locals alike, while creating a social network for the users as a family or "crew". The goal of What's Happening's is to let travelling people experience new places as a local would.

Download the app and find out not only what businesses (food, bar, club, city events...) are around, but what is actually happening within those businesses and cities. What's Happening is a remedy for only finding out about a business or event by word of mouth or haphazardly running across it on the web. I HATE THIS!! I want to be able to search a city on any given day and not only see what is around but what is actually happening and where others are going!

Whether it be a weeknight and you are looking for a place to grab your favorite food or an inexpensive drink with friends, or a weekend and you are looking for a fun place to take your family or go for a fun date night, What's Happening is the place to look and interact with friends, family, celebrities, and your community.

We are working to get business in every city. We are not there yet, please be patient. We are expanding rapidly.

