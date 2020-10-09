Join or Sign In

What Is Diabetes # Diabetes Symptoms & Signs for iOS

By Gyan Sahoo Free

Developer's Description

By Gyan Sahoo

This free app is dedicated to diabetes symptoms and signs.

It's always better to keep and check and avoid diabetes.

So, in this app we have discussed various facts on this.

Inside you will find many topics related to diabetes like :

1. What Is Diabetes ?

2. Who Discovered Diabetes

3. Facts About Diabetes

4. Diabetes Mellitus

5. Diabetes Test and Control

6. Diabetes and Its Treatment

7. 10 Best Home Remedies

8. High Blood Sugar Dangers

9. Control Blood Sugar

10. Diabetes Diet

Inside you will also find videos on diabetes symptoms. So, install this app for free and we hope that you will find this useful.

Caution: As with any medical advice, it's recommended that you seek proper medical advice before trying out the things from this.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
