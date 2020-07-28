Join or Sign In

Whale's Shenzhen Metro Subway Map for iOS

By Handtechnics $0.99

Developer's Description

By Handtechnics

HSK Hero Learn Chinese brings you the most up-to-date map of the Shenzhen subway system available (September 2017), and works completely offline (no internet connection required!). All subway station names are displayed in both English and Chinese!

Features include:

Entire Shenzhen metro system. Always up-to-date.

Absolutely no Internet connection needed (App works completely off-line).

English (Romanization) and simplified Chinese characters shown for all subway stops.

Quickly locate any subway in the system.

Subway line legend, large and small line markers, pan and zoom capabilities, and clear, easy to read English and Chinese fonts, make this the perfect app for navigating the Shenzhen metro system.

Small app size.

Having a hard time reading all of those Chinese subway station names? Get your copy of HSK Hero on the App Store and give your Chinese a massive boost!

Never get lost again - Let Whale's Shenzhen Metro Map be your guide!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.60

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.60

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
