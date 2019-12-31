Westfield Plus helps you get the most out of every visit to Westfield Newmarket in New Zealand, starting with 2 hours free parking on us. Every day you visit.
Whats more Westfield Plus also lets you:
Enjoy free parking with entry after 6pm
Check how long you've parked for and set a 30 minute reminder
Add a credit card so you can skip the pay station queue if you stay longer than 2 hours
Explore the centre map and directory
Discover events and activities on at Westfield Newmarket
Sign up to emails in the app to stay up-to-date
Westfield Plus will soon help you access all things Westfield Newmarket but the parking perks start now.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.