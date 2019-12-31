X

Westfield Plus helps you get the most out of every visit to Westfield Newmarket in New Zealand, starting with 2 hours free parking on us. Every day you visit.

Whats more Westfield Plus also lets you:

Enjoy free parking with entry after 6pm

Check how long you've parked for and set a 30 minute reminder

Add a credit card so you can skip the pay station queue if you stay longer than 2 hours

Explore the centre map and directory

Discover events and activities on at Westfield Newmarket

Sign up to emails in the app to stay up-to-date

Westfield Plus will soon help you access all things Westfield Newmarket but the parking perks start now.

